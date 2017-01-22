The ship of state, really? Or, everyone's #NotMyPresident

Source: Independent Country

by James Leroy Wilson

"You are not a sailor; you're the captain of your own body and your own body only. You don't need a leader called a President. You don't need to be told what to do. You won't sink the Ship of State, because it doesn't exist. And its leader doesn't exist. Trump isn't your leader, and Obama wasn't your leader, nor any Presidents before them. … If you really want a 'leader' to tell you and others what to do, volunteer to work on a real ship. Don't pretend we all must do our 'duty' for a fake one." (01/21/17)

