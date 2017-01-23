Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"Mr. Trump's ethics tell him that he (or other state officials) have the right to restrict the ways in which I may peacefully spend my own income. But my income belongs to me; it does not belong to Trump; it does not belong to the government; it does not belong to the country or to 'the People;' it does not belong to American corporations or to American workers. It belongs to me and to me alone. And of course what's true for my income is true for the income of every other peaceful person. Yet Trump bellows as if it is not only appropriate, but downright noble, for him to interfere in my and others' peaceful commercial affairs, conducted with our own incomes, for the sole reason that some of those affairs are with non-Americans. Such interference is unethical." (01/21/17)

http://cafehayek.com/2017/01/yes-trump-is-unethical.html