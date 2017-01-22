Divide and rule: Class, hate, and the 2016 election

Source: CounterPunch

by Paul Street

"Listen and you can hear the sneering 'elite' liberal left narrative about how the big dumb white working class is about to get screwed over by the incoming multi-millionaire- and billionaire-laden Trump administration it voted into office. Once those poor saps in the white working class wake up to their moronic mistake, the narrative suggests, they'll come running back to their supposed friends the Democrats. It's true, of course, that Trump is going to betray white working class people who voted for him in the hope that he would be a populist champion of their interests — a hope he mendaciously cultivated. But there are three basic and related problems with the scornful liberal-left storyline." (01/20/17)

