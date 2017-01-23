Are "deficit hawks" prepared for Trump's proposed spending cuts?

Source: National Center for Policy Analysis

by Pam Villareal

"[T]o his credit, Trump is taking a proactive approach and proposing spending cuts of about $10.5 trillion over 10 years. While newly-evolved deficit hawks are clutching their pearls over his wish list of cuts such as eliminating the National Endowment for the Arts and privatizing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, these ideas are nothing new. Many a taxpayer has questioned the need for government to subsidize art and educational programming. Also on the list are reductions in some duplicative programs from the State Department, the Department of Justice and the Department of Transportation. These are actual recommendations from the Government Accountability Office'’s 2016 Annual Report, which was produced under the Obama administration. It will be a tough road to pass any spending reductions in Congress, but it is worth a try." [editor's note: As Villareal notes, Trump's plan would balloon deficits, and therefore debt. Any "cuts" would be more than offset by spending increases – TLK] (01/19/17)

