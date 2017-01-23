Huh? Say what?

Source: The Zelman Partisans

by Sheila Stokes-Begley

"If you must ask permission of the federal government before you can defend your life, your liberty, your property, you are not free. You are a slave. In 2013 the state of Kansas passed its version of the Second Amendment Protection Act. Eighty percent of the state legislators in Kansas agreed that Kansas was a sovereign state and that its citizens were free and sovereign citizens. And Eric Holder promptly threw a hissy fit and as KrisAnne Hall stated, sent a letter threatening an entire sovereign state. Like she says, no shortage of ego on the man responsible for countless deaths stemming from Operation Gunwalker, aka Fast & Furious. But there was much chest thumping and back slapping in the state of Kansas when this bill passed. No shortage of chests and backs on those Kansas legislators. What there IS a shortage of, is balls." (01/20/17)

http://zelmanpartisans.com/?p=4148