Trump's protectionism isolates US on global stage, emboldens China

Source: Cato Institute

by Christine Guluzian

"Chinese President Xi Jinping's address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Tuesday may have sent the strongest signal yet that China is more willing than the United States to champion free trade and globalization, thanks to President Donald Trump's protectionist and anti-trade leanings." (01/20/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/trumps-protectionism-isolates-us-global-stage-emboldens-china