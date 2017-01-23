We demand inefficiency

Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"It's all about the money. Well, that is what Senator Elizabeth Warren believes. Grilling Republican Congressman Tom Price, the physician turned congressman Donald Trump picked to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, Warren demanded that Price answer a simple question: would he swear on a stack of medical books that he would never, ever 'carry out a single dollar of cuts to Medicare or Medicaid eligibility or benefits.' Trump had said he would not cut either program. But Price, who is known for his skepticism about the efficiency of government programs and has proposed cuts to the programs before, worries Warren." (01/20/17)

