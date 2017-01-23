It's not transphobic to question transgenderism

Source: spiked

by Christian Butler

"Last week the BBC aired a documentary called Transgender Kids: Who Knows Best? It investigated the best approaches for parents to take if their child has gender-dysphoria issues. It generated immense controversy, not least for featuring the views of Kenneth Zucker, a doctor considered a leading authority on gender dysphoria until he was fired from Canada's largest child gender clinic for allegedly practising conversion therapy. Trans activists were so terrified of what the interviewees in the documentary might say that they started a petition demanding the documentary be shelved until it had been 'reviewed by experts.'" (01/20/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/its-not-transphobic-to-question-transgenderism/