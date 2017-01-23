2017: From Bolshevism to "polite persecution?"

Source: Acton Institute
by Michael Severance & Andrea Gaglarducci

"For many, the new year probably does not mark any special occasion or evoke any particular historical memory. 2017 is just another odd year on the way to a more potentially significant round number, like 2020, to ring in a new decade of change and progress. But for those who have carefully observed political, religious, and economic history unfold in the last century, this year is indeed rich in memory and meaning. The year 2017 is the centennial of an uprising that changed the face of Eastern Europe and set a passionate tone for politics throughout much of the twentieth century." (01/20/17)

    A good date to point to would be September 11, 2001, when a band of Islamic radicals who hated the principles of Judeo-Christian free society and its economic flourishing, attacked two of its landmarks in New York City. The wave of anti-freedom terrorism that has arisen since then has escalated in an unprecedented manner across the globe.

    The 9-11 hijackers clearly said their motivation was the US occupation in the middle east. US foreign policy.

    One man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter, just as one man's "the principle of judaeo-christian free society" is another man's rationale for criminal military occupation and mass murder.