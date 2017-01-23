2017: From Bolshevism to "polite persecution?"

Source: Acton Institute

by Michael Severance & Andrea Gaglarducci

"For many, the new year probably does not mark any special occasion or evoke any particular historical memory. 2017 is just another odd year on the way to a more potentially significant round number, like 2020, to ring in a new decade of change and progress. But for those who have carefully observed political, religious, and economic history unfold in the last century, this year is indeed rich in memory and meaning. The year 2017 is the centennial of an uprising that changed the face of Eastern Europe and set a passionate tone for politics throughout much of the twentieth century." (01/20/17)

