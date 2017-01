Source: Everything Volulntary

by Parrish Miller

"Most conservatives think I'm a liberal …. Most liberals think I'm a conservative …. Most libertarians think I'm an anarchist …. Most anarchists think I'm a statist …. In reality, I'm just a guy who believes it's wrong to hurt people or take their stuff …" (01/21/17)

