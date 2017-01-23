A tale of two moralities, part 1: Regional inequality and moral polarization

Source: Niskanen Center

by Will Wilkinson

"The United States is not very united. Americans have been sorting themselves along ideological lines into like-minded regions of the country, increasing polarization in congressional voting patterns, and creating a striking division in political preference and party loyalty between city-dwellers and the denizens of low-density exurban and rural counties. That's how Hillary Clinton managed to lose the Electoral College vote to Donald Trump despite beating his overall vote total by nearly three million votes. There are more Democratic voters, but they are densely concentrated in a handful of Democrat-heavy cities and states, while Republicans are spread relatively thinly but evenly across the country's non-urban expanse." (01/19/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/tale-two-moralities-part-one-regional-inequality-moral-polarization/