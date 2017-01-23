If cops can't kill mundanes on a whim, what's the point of having police?

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Will Grigg

"To the ears of reasonable people, the expression 'de-policing' would refer to the process of abolishing police departments — not the exercise of restraint by police officers in the use of lethal force by police officers. The latter would be described as 'de-escalation,' an approach that was once taught to, and expected of, officials whose formal designation, after all, is 'peace officers.' De-escalation is incompatible with the militarized mindset of police who have undergone 'Bulletproof Warrior' and 'No More Hesitation' training that indoctrinates them to view the public they supposedly serve as an undifferentiated mass of menace." (01/20/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/blog/cops-cant-kill-mundanes-whim-whats-point-police/