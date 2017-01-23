FCC's Net Neutrality enforcement policy should be rated zero

Source: Heartland Institute

by Scott Cleland

"Apparently, no good deed goes unpunished for the outgoing Federal Communications Commission. A week before the transition to the new administration, the FCC's Wireless Bureau issued a report about mobile 'zero-rating' plans, which provide consumers the option of free data usage paid by advertising. The report posited that AT&T's Sponsored Data and Verizon Wireless'[s] FreeBee Data offerings could be net neutrality violations. How can providing consumers the freedom of choice to pay less for more content in trade for seeing ads be a problem for consumers?" (01/22/17)

