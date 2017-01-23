Source: A Geek With Guns

by Christopher Burg

"Is your vehicle a snitch? If you have a modern vehicle, especially one with Internet connectivity, the answer is almost certainly yes … As a quick aside, it should also be noted that the cell phone you carry around contains the hardware necessary to perform these same forms of surveillance. So don't start bragging about the old vehicle you drive if you're carrying around a cell phone. There are two major problems here. The first problem is technological and the second is statism." (01/20/17)

https://blog.christopherburg.com/2017/01/20/snitches-get-dents/