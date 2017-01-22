Pricing laws violate free speech

Source: Reason

by Timothy Sandefur

"The comedian Gallagher once joked that customers don't like to hear they're being charged more for using credit cards — they'd rather hear they're getting a 'discount for cash.' But in New York and some other states, it's not just what customers want to hear. Telling customers there's a surcharge to pay by credit card can actually land business owners in jail. Yet it's perfectly legal to tell them something costs less if they pay cash." (01/21/17)

http://reason.com/archives/2017/01/21/how-price-restrictions-limit-free-speech