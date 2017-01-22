This week in the patriarchy …? Jessica Valenti, you lunatic

Source: The Anarchist Shemale

by Aria DiMezzo

"That Jessica Valenti would, in her liberal-soaked hysteria, resort to using such an inapplicable word to describe the situation in the United States serves as a wonderful example of exactly what is wrong with modern 'progressives' and why Democrats just lost the election. So let me put it briefly. Liberals, in case you haven't noticed, you are preaching to the choir, and everyone who isn't in your choir is absolutely sick of your raving, hyperbolic, nonsensical bullshit; everyone except dyed-in-the-wool Democrats are already sick and tired of the false dichotomy world you have attempted to craft, where either women are uncontestedly dominant or we live in a patriarchy, where any act of racism against a black person represents an oppressive neo-Nazi system, but where your frequent attacks against white people, men, and Christians go unchallenged by your very own condemnations of racism, sexism, and religious discrimination." (01/20/17)

