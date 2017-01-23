Some women skip Washington Women’s March in rift over abortion

Source: Raw Story

"Melissa Linebaugh was looking forward to taking part in the Women's March on Washington with her mother and her 9-year-old daughter. A self-described Christian liberal from Dover, Pa., she was horrified by Donald Trump's rhetoric toward women and minorities during the presidential campaign. This was their chance, she thought, to stand with other women in support of a more inclusive and equal world. Then she read that the organizers had refused to partner with a group of anti-abortion feminists. Would she, Linebaugh wondered, be welcome? 'As liberal as I am, my one real issue that I struggle with is abortion,' she said. Across the United States, many women who oppose abortion decided to stay away from the marches planned in Washington and around the country Saturday. Others said that they would march anyway, though in some cases it would be to protest what they see as the outsize influence of abortion providers on the women's movement." (01/22/17)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/some-women-skip-washington-womens-march-in-rift-over-abortion