Trump makes it official: He will renegotiate NAFTA

Source: USA Today

"Donald Trump's incoming administration has wasted no time setting as official policy the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement and the withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, moves send shock waves through the automotive industry. Until now, automakers and auto executives have been reluctant to publicly speak out about the potential consequences of renegotiating or pulling out of NAFTA because Trump's comments on the campaign trail were not official White House policy. But on Friday, shortly after Trump was sworn in, the administration pledged to negotiate 'tough and fair' trade agreements with the goal of creating more U.S. jobs as one of its top policy issues posted on Whitehouse.gov." (01/22/17)

