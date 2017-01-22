CA: Obama grants last-minute clemency to Modesto pot shop owner

Source: Smell the Truth

"In one of his last acts as president, Barack Obama has commuted the sentence of a Modesto man serving 20 years for simply operating a legal medical marijuana dispensary. The White House announced Thursday that 37-year-old Ricardo Montes will be released from prison on May 19 after serving nearly half of a 20-year sentence for illegal marijuana distribution and conducting a continuing criminal enterprise, reports the Sacramento Bee. Montes and his high school friend Luke Scarmazzo were charged for crimes in 2008 related to the running of their medical marijuana dispensary, the California Healthcare Collective. Since then, over half of the U.S. has legalized marijuana use for either medical or recreational use, while a 2015 decision by U.S. lawmakers blocked both the Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration from interfering with state-legal marijuana dispensaries." [editor's note: Nice, but too little, too late – SAT] (01/20/17)

http://blog.sfgate.com/smellthetruth/2017/01/20/obama-grants-last-minute-clemency-to-modesto-pot-shop-owner