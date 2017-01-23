Now the left should focus on its own backyard

Source: The New Republic

by Graham Vyse

"'I need to ask a second question,' Liz Jaff said, 'and it’s not going to work well with the lighting.' The 31-year-old head of business development for Crowdpac, the political crowdfunder, was on stage at the Lincoln Theater in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night, squinting into a dark audience of liberal lawyers and progressive activists gathered for the Rise Above conference — a strategy session for the left to convert the energy behind the day’s expectations — shattering Women’s March into practical political resistance and revival under President Donald Trump. Jaff, though, wanted everyone to understand how Democrats got here: devastated at the local, state, and national level. 'Please put up your hand if you donated to the presidential race,' Jaff said to the audience." (01/20/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/140027/marched-washington-now-left-focus-backyard