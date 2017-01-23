The meaning of Chelsea Manning

Source: Reuters

by John Lloyd

"Outgoing President Barack Obama required some nerve to commute Chelsea Manning, the former U.S. military intelligence analyst who was responsible for a 2010 leak of classified materials to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks. Manning, previously known as U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning, was clearly guilty of violating the Espionage Act, the main charge against her. The 35-year sentence was designed not so much to punish Manning, as to warn others in the services against following her lead, with possibly disastrous consequences. As Manning admitted while accepting guilt for ten of the charges against her, uploading 250,000 diplomatic cables and many thousands of battlefield reports into WikiLeaks, whose purpose (according to its creator, Julian Assange, is to destabilise governments) was not a good idea. But in a democratic society, the day-to-day relationship between the state and the news media only partly depends on the law: it is also a series of bargains. This is especially true in the United States, which has probably the world’s greatest commitment to journalistic freedom." [editor's note: Actually, according to Reporters Without Borders, the US ranks 41st worldwide in its commitment to press freedom – TLK](01/20/17)

