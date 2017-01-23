With Trump, a VERY DIFFERENT presidency

Source: Reuters

by Peter Apps

"By the end of this week, what could well be one of the most unorthodox, idiosyncratic presidencies in American history will be underway. The gap between Donald Trump and Barack Obama (in temperament, worldview and techniques) could scarcely be wider. At best, the new administration could deliver a much-needed blast of fresh air — but it could also prove profoundly, perhaps dangerously destabilizing. The last two months, however, have provided a range of clues as to what we can expect. Trump’s Jan. 11 press conference – together with the handful of interviews he has given since his victory – offer perhaps the best idea of his priorities. By and large, however, the incoming president has communicated with the outside world through social media. At worst, his utterances have reinforced almost every negative perception Trump’s detractors have of him." (01/20/17)

