Inauguration riots only serve Trump's interests

"President Trump won only 4% of the votes in Washington, D.C., during the election, but he found some valuable friends among those destroying property and throwing rocks at police during Friday's inaugural events in the nation's capital. These knuckleheads may have thought they were protesting the new president. But, in fact, they are playing right into his hands. Frequently replayed images of protesters battling police officers, along with dozens of arrests, reinforce Trump's over-the-top rhetoric about 'American carnage' in the streets. Continued violent protests will undermine efforts to curb police misconduct. And they will also make it more likely that Trump will take, and the public will accept, extraordinary steps to restore 'law and order.'" (01/20/17)

