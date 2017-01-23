Source: Our Future

by Robert Borosage

"David Brock is the darling of Democratic Party millionaires and billionaires. … Brock's empire, including Media Matters, American Bridge, ShareBlue, and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, served as a hit squad for the Clinton campaign last year. Now that Clinton has lost, Brock is retooling his machine to lead the attack on all things Trump. 'We really aspire to be like the Kochs,' he explained, referring to the circle of ultra-wealthy right-wing donors convened by the notorious Koch brothers. Brock, known for his silver pompadour and penchant for high drama, is a controversial figure among Democratic operatives. Nurtured in the netherworld of the far right, Brock was a foot soldier in what Hillary Clinton famously dubbed the 'vast right-wing conspiracy' before converting." (01/20/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170120/the-poisonous-politics-of-david-brock