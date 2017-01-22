Source: Town Hall

by Debra J Saunders

"President-elect Donald Trump's transition team had been flirting with moving the daily White House press briefing from the West Wing to nearby quarters that could accommodate more journalists. The White House Correspondents Association registered its concern — while not present in public sentiment, umbrage followed. By Thursday, Team Trump assured the media that Monday's press briefing — the first daily briefing from the new Trump administration — would indeed take place in the James S. Brady Briefing Room. It was another episode in which Trump played the media like a fiddle." (01/20/17)

http://townhall.com/columnists/debrajsaunders/2017/01/20/as-the-briefing-room-turns-n2274103