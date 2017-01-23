How not to respond to remorseful Trump voters

Source: Cracked

by John Cheese

"For the past two weeks, I haven't been able to get on Twitter for more than a few minutes before seeing someone retweet a Trump supporter who's expressing regret over their vote. In every instance, without fail, the responses I've seen to people who are realizing they're in danger of losing their insurance has been one of the following statements … and as much as you're going to hate hearing it, none of this shit is even remotely helpful. 'What did you expect to happen, you fucking idiot?!' This is a flat-out 'I told you so,' and it does absolutely nothing outside of making the person who says it feel like they won. It's a self-gratifying, bullshit response that people use to make themselves feel better. It's emotional masturbation." [editor's note: I disagree. Coddling regretful winning voters is a bad idea. Always make them own what they bought – TLK] (01/22/16)

http://www.cracked.com/blog/how-not-to-respond-to-regretful-trump-voters-guide