A principle for all seasons

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Sheldon Richman

"Despite my utter disdain for Donald Trump, I am uneasy about many who oppose him. My specific concern is that they apparently believe that, because of the kind of person Trump is, they may dispense with all constraint when fighting him. Thus the common-sense rules of just conduct and decency that are normally honored at least by lip service, if not by strict observance, are not regarded as binding when Trump is the target. It is a bad — not to mention shortsighted — idea." (01/19/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/articles/sheldon/tgif-principle-seasons/