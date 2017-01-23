The slow-motion state murder of Michael Whiteley

Source: Pro Libertate

by William Norman Grigg

"Facing the prospect of life in prison — and the plausible threat of execution — Idaho Falls resident Michael Whiteley had every conceivable reason to plead guilty to a charge of second-degree kidnapping, save one: He didn't commit the crime. 'I have to plead not guilty, Your Honor,' Whiteley told Bonneville County District Judge Marvin Smith just minutes after being offered a plea bargain through which he would have avoided prison altogether. 'I had originally intended to plead the other way, but now that I sit here and run it through my heart and my mind, I don't feel, your honor, that it is right to lie.'" (01/20/17)

http://freedominourtime.blogspot.com/2017/01/the-slow-motion-state-murder-of-michael.html