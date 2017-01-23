Post-inaugural rage & loathing — my hot times in 2005

Source: JimBovard.com

by Jim Bovard

"There have been some screaming matches on Washington-bound flights between people coming for Trump's inauguration versus the Women's March on the day after. A dozen years ago, I saw — well, maybe sparked — similar fracases on a flight from Washington to Dallas, Texas, two days after Bush's second inauguration during which he whooped up forcibly spreading freedom & democracy all over the world. I was stuck in a middle seat between a chubby little 14-year-old boy and a tripwire-tense Air Force enlisted man. The kid asked me, 'Did you go to the inauguration Thursday?' I smiled and said no, and asked if he had gone." (01/22/17)

http://jimbovard.com/blog/2017/01/22/post-inaugural-rage-loathing-hot-times-2005/