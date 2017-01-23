Syria: Regime, rebels to begin talks

Source: USA Today

"The Syrian government of President Bashar Assad and the rebel militants working to oust him will begin the latest round of talks Monday aimed at solidifying a cease-fire and easing the humanitarian crisis that has dragged on for much of the six-year civil war. The talks held in the Kazakhstan capital of Astana, if successful, could also lay the groundwork for a comprehensive political solution to the crisis. The two-day talks are led by Russia, Turkey and Iran, the same nations that brokered the rickety cease-fire that began Dec. 30." (01/22/17)

