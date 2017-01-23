Gambia: West African invasion force enters capital as Jammeh flees

Source: France 24 [France]

"Gambia's capital was awaiting the arrival of the country's new leader Adama Barrow as West African troops moved to secure the capital, just hours after Yahya Jammeh, the authoritarian ruler of 22 years, flew into exile. West African military forces were seen entering the Gambian presidential compound in the country's capital on Sunday as they sought to secure new President Adama Barrow's arrival before he takes office. Yahya Jammeh, who led Gambia for 22 years but refused to accept defeat in the December 1st presidential election, flew out of Banjul late on Saturday en route to Equatorial Guinea as the regional force threatened to intervene. Barrow is waiting to get the green light from the ECOWAS forces before he returns to Banjul." (01/22/17)

http://www.france24.com/en/20170122-west-african-troops-move-gambian-capital-secure-new-leader-arrival