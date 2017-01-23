Snowden's preferred email provider, Lavabit, has been resurrected

Source: Engadget

"Lavabit, the encrypted email provider Edward Snowden favored, has risen from the ashes with more security features than before. If you'll recall, company chief Ladar Levison shut it down in 2013 instead of complying with the government's demand to hand over its SSL encryption key. Authorities targeted the provider in order to get to the whistleblower's communications, but a gag order prevented Lavabit from confirming that was the case until last year. In order to ensure its users' privacy, the resurrected Lavabit uses a new architecture that physically prevents the company from handing over its SSL key." (01/21/17)

https://www.engadget.com/2017/01/21/snowden-lavabit-relaunch/