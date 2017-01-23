Source: The Hill

"A top adviser to President Donald Trump on Sunday said White House press secretary Sean Spicer provided 'alternative facts' to reporters during his first briefing. 'You’re saying it's a falsehood. And they're giving, Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that,' [Kellyanne] Conway said on NBC’s 'Meet the Press.' Host Chuck Todd fired back at Conway over her comments. 'Look, alternative facts are not facts,' said Chuck Todd. 'They're falsehoods.' Spicer on Saturday conducted his first press briefing with reporters, railing against the media for its coverage of the crowd size at Trump's inauguration ceremony." (01/22/17)

http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/315527-conway-spicer-used-alternative-facts-in-press-briefing