Trump, Netanyahu speak as Israeli regime moves on squats

Source: NDTV [India]

"US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak on Sunday for the first time since his inauguration, with Israel already taking advantage of his support by pushing through settlement [sic] plans. Netanyahu said he was to speak with Trump later in the day, while Israeli officials also approved hundreds of new [squatter] homes that had been postponed until after he took office. Beyond that, hardline Israeli ministers were pushing a plan to unilaterally annex a large Jewish [squat] near Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, a move many say could badly damage prospects for a two-state solution." (01/22/17)

http://www.ndtv.com/world-news/donald-trump-benjamin-netanyahu-to-speak-as-israel-moves-on-settlements-1651497