Ireland: Police federation condemns "terrorist gun attack"

Source: CBS News

"Northern Ireland officials say that a police officer has been shot in the arm in Belfast — a shooting a police federation condemned as 'a terrorist gun attack.' … The officer was shot in the arm in a drive-by attack at a gas station. Since a peace deal ended decades of violence between pro-British Protestant unionists and Catholic Irish nationalists in 1998, shootings targeting police have been relatively infrequent, Reuters reported." (01/22/17)

