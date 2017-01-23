TX: Brady Campaign opens San Antonio office

Source: NBC News

"A suspect was in custody and a second remained at large Sunday after a bystander was killed and five other people were injured in an attempted robbery at a mall in San Antonio, Texas, police said. At least two of the five people with injuries were struck by gunfire, said authorities, who didn't report their conditions. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus described a terrifying scene in which a bystander who was simply trying to help was shot and killed, one suspect was shot and wounded, and a second suspect fled through Rolling Oaks Mall spraying bullets as he ran." (01/22/17)

http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/good-samaritan-dead-suspect-large-after-texas-mall-shootout-n710571