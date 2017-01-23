UK: Bristol police shoot Taser at their own race relations adviser

Source: New York Daily News

"A pair of Bristol police officers were caught on video firing a Taser at a man tasked with easing relations between the black community and law enforcement after they mistook him for a wanted criminal. Judah Adunbi, 63, was approached by officers while he was walking his dog near his home in the Easton area, the Guardian reported. Video footage recorded by a neighbor show police asking Adunbi to identify himself, which he refuses to do. Officers repeatedly ask the man his name and explain to him they believe he's a wanted person. 'I've done no wrong,' he tells them in the recording. 'Leave me alone.' When Adunbi tries to get through the gates and into his home, officers can be seen wrestling with him for a moment before stunning him in the face with the Taser. The discharge was enough to knock him to the ground." (01/22/17)

http://www.nydailynews.com/news/world/bristol-police-taser-race-relations-adviser-article-1.2952522