Trump regime condemns America's "dangerous anti-police atmosphere"

Source: Reuters

"The Trump administration condemned what it called the 'anti-police atmosphere' in America and called for more law enforcement and more effective policing in a statement on the White House website after President Donald Trump's inauguration. 'The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump administration will end it,' said the statement on (www.whitehouse.gov) after it was taken over by the new administration." (01/20/17)

