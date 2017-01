Source: The Tom Woods Show

"Steve Patterson, an independent scholar, recently released a self-published book on logic. A couple of established academics (both libertarians, by the way) scoffed: why, if this book were any good, it would have been submitted to the peer-review process! Is this the right way to think?" [various formats] (01/20/17)

http://tomwoods.com/ep-830-should-we-revere-academia-and-disparage-independent-scholars/