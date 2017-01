Source: [email protected]

"In this episode: Thanks For Asking! (2016 — The Year in Stupid; dL's opioid epidemic; Target groups for a libertarian political party); Buckle up, we're in for a bumpy four years." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/22/17)

http://knappster.blogspot.com/2017/01/the-knpp-stir-podcast-episode-113-which.html