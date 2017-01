Source: Free Talk Live

"Anti-Inauguration Ball :: Why Homeschoolers Should Avoid College :: Learning People Skills :: Sink or Swim :: No Victim No Crime and Speeding Tickets :: College Waste Of Time :: Clueless About Loans :: Positive and Negative Rights :: Economics in One Lesson and Tariffs :: Totalitarian College :: Communist Sarah :: Half Stepping Hazlitt." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/22/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-01-22