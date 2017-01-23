China: Regime cracks down on bids to bypass Internet censorship

Source: Yahoo! News

"China has announced a 14-month campaign to 'clean up' internet service providers and crack down on devices such as virtual private networks (VPNs) used to evade strict censorship. The ruling Communist party oversees a vast apparatus designed to censor online content deemed politically sensitive, while blocking some Western websites and the services of internet giants including Facebook, Twitter and Google. … Telecom and internet service providers will no longer be allowed to set up or rent special lines such as VPNs without official approval, the ministry of industry and information technology said Sunday." (01/23/17)

