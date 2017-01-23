Source: Cobden Centre

by Dr. Frank Shostak

"In her speech, [Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen] suggested that the U.S. central bank should continue to raise interest rates slowly to keep jobs plentiful and inflation low. … We suggest that a gradual tightening cannot prevent a subsequent economic bust. Economic busts are simply the inevitable removal of various activities that emerge on the back of loose monetary policy. Such activities grow thanks to that policy and disappear when this distortionary intervention disappears — they simply cannot survive without the continued support of an 'accommodating' central bank. The distortions occasioned by these interventions do great harm to the economy — diverting investment away from genuine wealth generating activities." (01/23/17)

http://www.cobdencentre.org/2017/01/can-the-fed-tighten-without-rocking-the-economy/