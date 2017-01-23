Source: The Anarchist Shemale

by Aria DiMezzo

"I think we have major problems, dudes. That is — I think the problems are more severe than I've been estimating, because I was just looking at pictures from the *sigh* protests and marches at Trump's inauguration, the women's march, and all the other things that liberals did over the weekend to make sure that we all knew that they are not happy, and it occurred to me. It's been said before, but it really hit me as I was looking at the images. These people … genuinely believe that 'democracy' means they always get to be in charge. One of the signs I saw said 'He doesn't represent me!' Welcome to my world, chick. None of these people represent me." (01/23/17)

https://anarchistshemale.com/2017/01/23/notmypresident/