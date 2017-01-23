Security theater, Chunnel edition

Source: NBC News

"Tourists know the Channel Tunnel as the undersea railroad that allows cheap and easy trips from Britain to mainland Europe. But in the dead of night this week, Britain's military sent five tanks down the 30-mile 'Chunnel' to test whether it would be an effective route for forces if deployed to places such as Eastern Europe amid tensions between Russia and NATO. The fact that Wednesday's exercise came two days before President Trump's inauguration appears coincidental; the British army told NBC News the test had been planned for a year." [editor's note: Theater, not "testing" — in the event of a war with Russia on one side and the UK on the other, count on submarine-launched cruise missiles collapsing the Chunnel in the first few minutes – TLK] (01/22/17)

