India: Jallikattu demonstrators set vehicles, police station on fire

"Protests turned violent on Monday (23 January) across several cities in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, after almost a week of peaceful demonstration over the ban on the traditional bull-embracing festival, Jallikattu. Police have been deployed in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai where violence broke out after the forces started evicting the protesters. At least 5,000 people were present at the iconic Marina beach on Monday morning, where some of them reportedly started pelting stones at the police, which reportedly led the officials to resort to baton charge and tear gas to control the crowd." (01/23/17)

