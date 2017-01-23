Belgium: Livni cancels Brussels trip after threat of arrest for war crimes

Source: Independent [UK]

"A prominent Israeli politician has cancelled a visit to Belgium over fears she may be arrested on her arrival in Brussels over war crime allegations. Tzipi Livni, who served as Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2006 – 2009 under former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, was due to arrive in the Belgian capital on Monday to unofficially attend a conference on tackling anti-Semitism in Europe and advancing the continent’s relations with the Jewish state. However, her trip was cancelled after the Brussels prosecutor's office said last week that Ms Livni is the subject of a 2010 complaint to the federal prosecutor, and the authorities could detain or question her on arrival 'to try and advance the investigation.' … Ms Livni was previously forced to cancel a 2009 trip to London after a British court issued a warrant for her arrest following an application by UK lawyers acting for Palestinian victims of Cast Lead." (01/23/17)

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/israel-belgium-brussels-war-crimes-foreign-minster-tzipi-livni-benjamin-netanyahu-ehud-olmert-arrest-a7541401.html