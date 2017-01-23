The essential villain

Source: The Libertarian Enterprise

by L Reichard White

"As even high-school composition students will tell you, the most important character in any script is the Dastardly Villain. Without one, the script fails and the show flops. None the less, this appears to be one area where Uncle Sam is cutting the budget. Either that or he's hiring teen scripters with comic-book-hero aspirations. Or it could be these scripts are written for folks with the sophistication of the average voter. To begin with, it seems Uncle likes to reuse old scripts. 'Scary Muslims' for example. And lately his scripters have been attempting to resurrect the 'Scary Russian' meme from the latter half of the 20th Century, now starring Vladimir Putin instead of Stalin or Khrushchev." (01/22/17)

