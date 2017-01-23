Freedom Feens Radio, 01/23/17

Source: Freedom Feens Radio

"Steve Miller-Miller, Jeremy Heisenburglar, and Michael W Dean talk about the new Pocket Alibi app (created by MWD), putting shock collars on cops, Ron White vs Larry the Cable Guy, and Jeremy and Steve read the app reviews. In the second hour, MWD departs while Steve teaches Jeremy about The Black Guy Who Tips and Korean baseball, a round of SJW or Stormfront is played, Steve calls out the phony post death claims of inspiration from celebrities, MWD F.U.R.R.I.E.S. in to talk about Leonard Cohen and the Bird on a Wire documentary, and Steve is hoping to keep Tower 7 off display." [various formats] (01/23/17)

