Conway: Trump lied to you and you fell for it, nyah nyah nyah you dumb rubes

Source: Bloomberg

"The White House now has no intention of releasing President Donald Trump's tax returns, said a top presidential adviser, stepping away from a campaign promise he will do so when an audit of them is completed. 'The White House response is that he's not going to release his tax returns. We litigated this all through the election. People didn't care. They voted for him,' Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said on Sunday. … After Conway's remarks, the website WikiLeaks called on leakers to provide it with copies of Trump's tax returns. 'Trump's breach of promise over the release of his tax returns is even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts,' WikiLeaks said in a Twitter post, a reference to Trump's Democratic presidential rival, Hillary Clinton." (01/22/17)

https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-01-22/trump-aide-says-he-won-t-release-taxes-breaking-campaign-pledge